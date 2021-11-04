

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nikon Corporation (NINOF.PK), a Japanese optics and imaging products and services company, on Thursday posted a turnaround to profit for the six-month period ended in September, with a rise in sales, decline in other operating expenses, and a recovery from the Covid-driven slowdown.



The Tokyo-headquartered firm reported a profit of 26.38 billion yen or 71.68 yen per share, for the first half of the fiscal 2021 ended in September, compared to a loss of 31.54 billion yen or 85.90 yen per share, reported for the same period, last year.



It also reported a pre-tax profit of 35.91 billion yen for the 26-week period ended on September 30, against a pre-tax loss of 38.89 billion yen, reported for the six-month period of the year ago.



Owing to positive market cues, the Asian company recorded an operating profit of 32.10 billion yen, for the 160-day period, versus an operating loss of 46.63 billion yen, posted for the same six-month period of 2020.



Operating expenses for the period declined 20.63 billion yen to 1.19 billion yen, posted for the 26-week period of last fiscal.



For the period from April to September, Nikon generated revenue of 273.04 billion yen, higher than 175.64 billion yen, reported for the first half of the last fiscal.



