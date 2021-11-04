

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger (EGKLF.PK) reported third-quarter net income of EUR 9.0 million compared to EUR 3.4 million in the prior year period. On a per share basis, earnings rose to EUR 0.14 per share from EUR 0.05 per share last year.



Profit before taxes surged to EUR 23.8 million from EUR 9.2 million in the same period of last year.



Revenue for the quarter amounted to EUR 400.6 million, 19.5% higher than the previous year's revenue of EUR 381.2 million.



Dr. Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, 'ElringKlinger can look back on an extremely encouraging quarterly performance. Despite downside market factors, we were able to increase our revenue in the third quarter. As regards our EBIT margin, we improved further compared to the previous year and again achieved positive operating cash flow, thus allowing us to further reduce our net financial liabilities.'



