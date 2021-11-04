

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) on Thursday said its revenue for the first 9-month period declined to 1.881 billion euros from 1.906 billion euros in the same period last year, hurt by lower hardware sales due to pandemic-driven store closures in the first half of 2021.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the period, however, increased to 339.9 million euros from 329.2 million euros last year.



The company reported third quarter revenue of 641.8 million euros, higher than 634.5 million euros in the comparable quarter last year supported by subscriber growth.



Subscriber base grew by 198.1 thousand or 2.3% to reach 8.705 million.



Freenet has raised its full-year EBITDA outlook to the range of 430 million euros- 445 million euros from the previous range of 415 million euros- 435 million euros.



Based on the third quarter results, EBITDA for the full year is expected at the upper end of the new range, the company noted.



