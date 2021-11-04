

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK), a manufacturer of vacuum solutions, reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income climbed 61.8 percent to 18.3 million euros from last year's 11.3 million euros.



Earnings per share grew 62.3 percent to 1.85 euros from prior year's 1.14 euros. EBIT was 25.9 million euros, up 60.2 percent from the previous year.



Sales for the quarter climbed 21.1 percent to 184.1 million euros from prior year's 152.0 million euros.



Order intake grew 65.3 percent to 239.2 million euros from 144.7 million euros last year. Order backlog was 238.8 million euros, up 102 percent from the prior year.



Looking ahead, Pfeiffer Vacuum continues to expect recently raised sales guidance for full year 2021.



The company now expects annual sales to reach between 730.0 million euros and 750.0 million euros, up from previous year's 618.7 million euros.



The EBIT margin is expected to significantly improve in 2021 to between 12.0 percent and 13.0 percent of sales, unchanged from previous expectations, while last year's margin was 7.3 percent.



