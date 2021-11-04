

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) announced that it has been awarded about £65 million multi-year development contract by the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence, to undertake a significant development and delivery programme to support the UK's Armed Forces.



The company noted that the programme would deliver future capability that provides the UK Armed Forces with state of the art communications tools.



Simon Pryce, Chief Executive, commented, 'This is a very significant order for Ultra's Cyber business. Not only does it further strengthen our strategic relationship with the MoD, it is also evidence of Ultra's increasing capabilities. The team has shown great commitment, particularly in the face of pandemic driven challenges, and continue to work collaboratively to develop outstanding solutions to highly complex problems.'



