

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NCC Group plc (NCC.L) announced that it continues to trade ahead of the same period of last year on a like for like revenue basis.



The Intellectual Property Management or IPM business that the company acquired for $220 million on 7 June 2021 is trading as expected and the integration is progressing to plan. Overall trading is in line with management's expectations for the full year, the company stated.



Adam Palser, CEO, said, 'We have had a solid start to the new year and have been delighted to welcome our new colleagues from IPM into the NCC Group family following our acquisition of a business which transforms our global Software Resilience business in the USA. Thanks to our investment and ever-growing assurance and software resilience capabilities, we are well positioned to deliver further growth as the global economy continues its recovery.'



