

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Media AG (PBSFF.PK) on Thursday reported 15% jump in revenue in the third quarter at 1.055 billion euros compared with 921 million euros last year, driven by strong growth in advertising revenues. The group also raised its full-year revenue as well as adjusted EBITDA outlook.



The company said its revenue in all segments were above pre-pandemic level.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA for the quarter came down at 156 million euro from 174 million euros a year ago.



Net income attributable to shareholders of ProSiebenSat.1 increased to 73 million euros from 69 million euros in the comparable quarter last year.



Adjusted net income for the third quarter almost doubled to 58 million euros or 0.26 euros per share from 29 million euros or 0.13 euros per share a year ago.



Looking forward to the full year, the group has raised its revenue outlook to 4.5 billion euros with a variance of plus/minus 50 million euros, from the range of 4.4 billion euros- 4.5 billion euros provided earlier.



Further, ProSiebenSat.1 now expects Group adjusted EBITDA for the full-year to be about 840 million euros with a variance of plus/minus 10 million euros, up from the prior outlook of about 820 million euros with a variance of plus/minus 20 million euros.



