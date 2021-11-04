

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HUGO BOSS AG (HUGSF.PK) said it recorded a strong third quarter with both sales and earnings exceeding pre-pandemic levels. In light of the strong top- and bottom-line performance in the quarter, the company increased its outlook for the fiscal year.



Third quarter net income to equity holders of the parent company increased to 53 million euros from 4 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.76 euros compared to 0.06 euros. Operating profit (EBIT) improved to 85 million euros from 15 million euros. Sales were 755 million euros, up 42% in Group currency.



For fiscal 2021, the company now expects Group sales to increase by around 40% currency-adjusted, revised from prior guidance of currency adjusted increase of between 30% and 35%; 2020. EBIT is now forecasted to come to a level of between 175 million euros and 200 million euros, updated from prior guidance of between 125 million euros and 175 million euros.



