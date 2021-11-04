

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Konami Holdings Corp. (KNM), a Japanese entertainment conglomerate and video game company, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended September 30, 2021 was 27.56 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 99.8% from last year. On a per share basis, earnings were 203.47 yen compared to 101.90 yen last year.



Operating profit was 39.11 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 83.0% from the prior year.



Total revenues were 139.49 billion yen, a year-on-year increase of 20.2% from the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KONAMI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de