

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents PLC (ECM.L) reported that its first half profit before tax increased 145% to 136.1 million pounds from 55.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 21.4 pence compared to 9.5 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was up 91% to 141.8 million pounds, and up 101% on a like-for-like basis. Adjusted earnings per share was 22.8 pence compared to 12.8 pence.



First half revenue increased to 1.21 billion pounds from 908.9 million pounds, last year.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 6.4 pence per share. This will be paid on 7 January 2022 to shareholders on the register on 26 November 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTROCOMPONENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de