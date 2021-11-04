

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXA), a German manufacturer of metalorganic chemical vapour deposition equipment, on Thursday posted a significant rise in profit for the nine-month period ended in September, with a rise in sales and an increase in order intake. In addition, amidst positive market cues, the company has reiterated its revenue guidance for the current fiscal.



The German equipment maker reported its pre-tax profit and operating profit at 41.07 million euros and 41.11 million euros, respectively, for the 36-week period, compared to 10.57 million euros and 10.34 million euros, reported for the three-quarter period of 2020.



The Herzogenrath-headquartered firm generated a profit of 42.94 million euros or 0.39 euros per share for the nine-month period ended in September, compared to a profit of 9.56 million euros or 0.09 euros per share, reported for the same period, last year.



Owing to a continuing high demand from various end markets, the company's order intake is reported at 377.6 million euros for the 270-days of 2021, higher than 209.3 million euros order intake reported for the nine-month period of last fiscal.



It also posted its EBIT at 41.1 million euros for the three-quarter period, compared to 10.3 million euros, reported for the same period of last fiscal.



Amidst a rise in demand for company's products and services, Aixtron generated a revenue of 248.05 million euros, against a revenue of 161.13 million, reported for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2020.



Based on the business development and positive market cues in the first nine months of the fiscal 2021, the company has reaffirmed its revenue guidance for the current fiscal of 400 million euros - 440 million euros.



Aixtron also expects to achieve a gross margin of approximately 40 percent of revenues and an EBIT margin of between 20 percent and 22 percent of revenues in 2021.



Nine analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters now estimate the firm to report its revenue at 427.62 million euros for the fiscal 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



