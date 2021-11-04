

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp. (MMTOF.PK) on Thursday said its net sales were 890.6 billion yen in the first half, 55% higher than 574.9 billion yen during the same period a year ago, on higher retail sales volume. However it cut the full-year sales view.



The company reported net income of 21.67 billion yen or 14.57 yen per basic share in the first half compared with net loss of 209.884 billion yen or 141.02 yen per share last year.



Operating profit for the period was 25.2 billion yen compared with operating loss of 82.6 billion yen a year ago.



Looking forward to the full year, the company has lowered its net sales outlook to 2,010 billion yen, down 70 billion yen from the previous outlook.



Net income in the full-year is expected at 903 billion yen, up 25 billion yen from the previous outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITSUBISHI MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de