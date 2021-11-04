

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L), a provider of insurance and reinsurance products, Thursday, in its nine months trading update, said its gross premiums written grew nearly 47 percent, primarily due to growth in the property and casualty reinsurance segment.



The Group's total gross premiums written for the period rose 46.9 percent to $967.7 million. Gross premiums written for Property and casualty reinsurance grew 85.3 percent, while that for property and casualty insurance rose 40.7 percent.



The Group posted Renewal Price Index of RPI of 110 percent for the first nine months of 2021.



