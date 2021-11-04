

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Fujifilm Holdings (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) were gaining around 5 percent in Japanese trading after the company reported higher first-half results and upgraded fiscal year outlook.



For the first half, net profit attributable to the company was 96.26 billion yen, up 42.4 percent from 67.61 billion yen last year. Earnings per share were 239.86 yen, up from 168.56 yen a year ago.



Operating income climbed 91 percent from last year to 107.86 billion yen.



Revenue for the period grew 20.8 percent to 1.21 trillion from 997.39 billion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2022, the company now expects attributable net income to decline 3.4 percent to 175 billion yen or 436.65 yen per share. The company previously expected net income of 160 billion yen.



However, operating income is expected to grow 33 percent to 220 billion yen, higher than previous estimate of 200 billion yen. Revenue would grow 14.5 percent to 2.51 trillion yen, compared to previously expected revenue of 2.50 trillion yen.



In Japan, Fujifilm shares were trading at 9,503 yen, up 4.8 percent.



