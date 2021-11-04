

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (HIK), a British multinational pharma company, Thursday said it is reaffirming its guidance for the fiscal 2021, owing to a strong demand for its products and services and a positive momentum in the market.



The London-headquartered company said its Injectables segment is set to move forward with its growth trajectory in the current fiscal, amidst a rise in demand, especially in the U.S. and Europe. It expects its global Injectables revenue to grow in the mid-single digits and core operating margin to be in the range of 37 percent - 38 percent.



Hikma continues to project its full-year Generics revenue to be in the range of $810 million to $830 million and core operating margin to be closer to the top end of its guidance range of 22 percent - 24 percent, reflecting a more favorable product mix.



The British company also said its Branded business is performing well, in-line with its expectations and that it continues to expect Branded revenue growth in constant currency to be in the mid-single digits for 2021.



