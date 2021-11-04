

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.30 am ET Thursday, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI is due. Economists forecast the index to drop to 52.0 in October from 52.6 a month ago.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the euro, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 155.47 against the yen, 1.2441 against the franc, 1.3631 against the greenback and 0.8474 against the euro as of 5:25 am ET.



