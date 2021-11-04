

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British sports cars maker, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L), on Thursday posted a wider loss for the third quarter, impacted by planned ramp up of St Athan, despite a surge in revenue driven by strong customer demand.



The Group's loss before tax widened to 97.9 million pounds from 80.5 million pounds, and loss per share increased to 77.6 pence from 77.4 pence last year.



However, luxury car group's operating loss for the period was reduced to 30.2 million pounds from last year's 69.8 million pounds.



On an adjusted basis, loss before tax widened to 95.7 million pounds from 80.4 million pounds, but loss per share decreased to 76.1 pence from 77.5 pence last year.



The Group's revenue for the third quarter rose to 237.6 million pounds from 124 million pounds, with strong growth in wholesales.



