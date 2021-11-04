

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $71.72 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $53.19 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.2% to $346.29 million from $247.02 million last year.



Walker & Dunlop, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $71.72 Mln. vs. $53.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.21 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $346.29 Mln vs. $247.02 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALKER & DUNLOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de