

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $67.68 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $38.39 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $1.13 billion from $1.04 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.33 - $3.45 Full year revenue guidance: $4,415 - $4,515 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

IRON MOUNTAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de