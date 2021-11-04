

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $242 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $105 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $5.14 billion from $4.78 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.46 -Revenue (Q4): $5.14 Bln vs. $4.78 Bln last year.



