

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):



-Earnings: $108.46 million in Q3 vs. -$243.55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.70 in Q3 vs. -$1.59 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $37.1 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.14 per share -Revenue: $630.70 million in Q3 vs. $421.87 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MURPHY OIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de