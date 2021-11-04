

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $610.4 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $486.8 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $558.6 million or $2.51 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $2.84 billion from $2.32 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $558.6 Mln. vs. $486.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.51 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q4): $2.84 Bln vs. $2.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.55



