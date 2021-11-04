

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.85 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $10.96 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.17 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $270.08 million from $239.03 million last year.



Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $14.17 Mln. vs. $27.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $270.08 Mln vs. $239.03 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

