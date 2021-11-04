

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $86 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $1.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $108 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.65 billion from $3.67 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $108 Mln. vs. $320 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q3): $3.65 Bln vs. $3.67 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.30 - $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $15,100 -$15,500 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

APTIV-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de