

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer price inflation increased in September, data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



Producer price inflation rose to 16.0 percent in September from 13.4 percent in August. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 15.2 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 8.1 percent in September from 7.4 percent in the previous month. Energy prices grew sharply by 40.7 percent from the last year.



Among other components, intermediate goods prices gained 15.2 percent. Prices of capital goods and durable consumer goods rose 3.5 percent, each. Non-durable consumer goods prices grew 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 2.7 percent in September, following a 1.1 percent increase in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a rise of 2.2 percent.



