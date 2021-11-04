

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.37 billion, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.44 billion or $1.88 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.95 billion from $6.72 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.88 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.79 -Revenue (Q3): $6.95 Bln vs. $6.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.30



