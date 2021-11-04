

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, contracting services company Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.62 to $4.87 per share on revenues between $12.55 billion and $12.85 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $4.32 and $4.68 per share on revenues between $12.20 billion and $12.45 billion.



On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.59 per share on revenues of $12.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



