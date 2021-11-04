

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) on Thursday reported net earnings in the third quarter that more than halved to $347 million or $0.20 per share from $882 million or $0.50 per share in the same quarter a year ago on lower sales.



Excluding items, earnings were $419 million or $0.24 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters at $0.31 per share.



Revenue for the quarter declined to 2.826 billion from $3.54 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $3.18 billion.



