

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - AXA (AXAHY.PK) Wednesday reported nine-months revenues of 76.0 billion euros, up 4% from 73.4 billion euros last year.



Property & Casualty revenues inched up 1% to 38.5 billion euros, while health segment revenues also gained 1% to 11.5 billion euros. Life & Savings gained 8% to 24.5 billion euros.



'AXA continued to deliver an excellent performance in the first nine months of 2021', said Alban de Mailly Nesle, Chief Financial Officer of AXA. 'Revenues increased overall by 7%, with all business lines and geographies contributing to this strong growth.'



'In Life & Savings, revenues grew by 12% with continued focus on a high quality business mix. Growth dynamics remained strong in P&C Commercial lines, up 7%, benefiting from a favorable pricing environment, notably at AXA XL. In Asset Management, AXA IM had another very good quarter in both Core and Alts, and grew revenues by 17% in the first nine months,' he added.



