

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.67 billion, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $0.28 billion, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $837 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $837 Mln. vs. $708 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $0.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.90



