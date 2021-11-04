

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):



-Earnings: $17 million in Q3 vs. -$1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.15 in Q3 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $460 million in Q3 vs. $454 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $-0.05-$-0.01 Full year EPS guidance: $0.96-$1.00



