

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday revised its financial guidance for the full year 2021.



The company now expects earnings of $4.41 to $4.51 per share and adjusted earnings of $5.50 to $5.60 per share. Earlier, the company expected earnings of $4.69 to $4.89 per share and adjusted earnings of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.



For fiscal 2021, the company now expects both consolidated and core revenue growth of about 36%. Previously, the company expected revenue growth of 32% to 34%.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $5.73 per share on revenue growth of 34.40%.



