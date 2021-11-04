

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Endo International plc (ENDP):



-Earnings: -$77.21 million in Q3 vs. -$75.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.33 in Q3 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Endo International plc reported adjusted earnings of $189.28 million or $0.80 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.48 per share -Revenue: $772.03 million in Q3 vs. $634.86 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.80 - $2.85 Full year revenue guidance: $2.90 - $2.94 Bln



