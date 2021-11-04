

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $242.0 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $73.6 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $605.6 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $1.65 billion from $1.31 billion last year.



Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $605.6 Mln. vs. $416.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.07 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 to $0.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.716 to $1.782 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.14 to $1.20



