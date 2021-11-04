

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) released earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $307 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $2.11 million from $1.87 million last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.35 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.12 -Revenue (Q3): $2.11 Mln vs. $1.87 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.00 to $9.04



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

