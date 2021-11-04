

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX):



-Earnings: $16.1 million in Q3 vs. $0.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q3 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.18 per share -Revenue: $369.2 million in Q3 vs. $365.6 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de