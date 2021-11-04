

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $45.20 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $155.04 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.1% to $583.50 million from $927.57 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $45.20 Mln. vs. $155.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.42 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $583.50 Mln vs. $927.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.60 Full year revenue guidance: $2.875 - $3.1 Bln



