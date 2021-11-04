

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $326.3 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $246.9 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Skyworks Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $438.8 million or $2.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.5% to $1.31 billion from $0.96 billion last year.



Skyworks Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $438.8 Mln. vs. $312.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.62 vs. $1.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.53 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $0.96 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.10 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.475 - $1.525



