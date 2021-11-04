

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2021 outlook, driven by 'record third-quarter revenue and earnings.



For the full year 2021, Motorola Solutions now expects revenue growth of 10% to 10.25%, up from the prior guidance of growth of 9.5% to 10%. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $9.00 to $9.04, up from the prior guidance of $8.88 to $8.98.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $8.97 per share on revenue growth of $9.90%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de