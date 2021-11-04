

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Usines Giant Factories has recalled about 11 thousand gas water heaters with Emerson control valves in North America.



The company said it recalled the water heaters because the product's Emerson control valves can fail to close properly, which could lead to soot to accumulate on the burner, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning to consumers.



The company had sold about 168 in US and about 10,832 were sold in Canada.



The recall involves propane and natural gas water heaters in 40, 50, and 75 gallon capacities. The recalled water heaters are white with a red 'Giant' logo decal on the front.



The company said no incidents were reported in the United States. However, Usines Giant Factories received 20 reports of incidents with the Emerson control valves in Canada, including one report necessitating medical attention due to the release of carbon monoxide.



The recalled products were sold at BGM Supply, Utica NY, Central NY Plumbing & Heating Supply, Whitesboro, New York and Maryland Pipe & Supply Company, Hancock, Maryland from June 2018 through July 2020 for between $840 to $2,100.



