

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $256 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $246 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $1.02 billion from $0.92 billion last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): . vs. . last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.02 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $1.02 Bln vs. $0.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.61 - $2.67



