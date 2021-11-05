

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.9 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 265,306 yen.



That beat forecasts for a drop of 3.9 percent following the 3.0 percent decline in August.



On a monthly basis, household spending jumped 5.0 percent - again exceeding expectations for a gain of 2.8 percent following the 3.9 percent drop in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 481,800 yen, up 2.5 percent on year.



