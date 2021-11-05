

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) raised its fiscal year 2021 adjusted net income per share from continuing operations outlook to a range of $2.80 - $2.85 from the prior estimation of $2.15 - $2.30. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.33 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company also increased its annual total revenues outlook to a range of $2.90 billion - $2.94 billion from the prior estimation of $2.73 billion - $2.79 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.



