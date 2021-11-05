

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) or IIJ, an Internet-related network services provider, reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the first-half of fiscal year 2021 was 6.89 billion yen, up 148.8% from last year.



Operating profit was 9.30 billion yen, up 77.6% from the previous year.



Total revenues for the period were 109.05 billion yen, up 7.3% from last year.



The company revised its fiscal year 2021 financial targets upward as well as increased both interim and year-end cash dividend forecast.



Accordingly, the company updated its fiscal year 2023 operating margin target in mid-term plan, which was disclosed on May 12, 2021, upward from over 9% to over 10%.



