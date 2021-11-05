

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monroe, Michigan- based Backyard Play Systems LLC is recalling certain playsets with wooden roof citing entrapment risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 5,100 units of Backyard Play Systems outdoor playsets with a wooden roof sold in the United States. In addition, about 200 units were sold in Canada.



The playsets include a solid wood roof with a lookout window, slides, swings, a rock-climbing wall and other play features.



The wooden roof is included with home play equipment marketed under the brand names Yardline Play Systems and Gorilla Playsets. Yardline Play Systems comes with Turbo Racer and Cloud Racer models, and Gorilla Playsets with Captain's Fort, and Fort Highlander models.



The playsets were manufactured in China. Turbo Racer and Cloud Racer models were sold online at Costco.com from March 2019 through May 2021 and Captain's Fort and Fort Highlander models were sold online at Lowes.com from December 2020 through May 2021 for about $1,000.



According to the agency, the wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative gable design on the wooden roof pose an entrapment hazard to children. They can become trapped in the gap between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the products to date.



Consumers are asked to contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit which includes replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions. If required, Backyard will also send a representative to perform the repair at no charge.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de