

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income was 29.7 million euros or 0.94 euros per share compared to a loss of 4.1 million euros or 0.13 euros per share in the previous year.



Revenues for the third-quarter rose 23.0% year-on-year to 922.9 million euros. Order intake increased by 36.1% year-over-year to 1.15 billion euros.



For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company expects demand to stay strong and production capacity utilisation to remain stable.



Krones said it is sure of being able to meet the upgraded full-year forecast for 2021 published in the preceding quarter, due to the initiated structural measures and the company's high degree of flexibility.



For the Krones Group, the company expects full-year revenue growth of 7% to 9% in 2021. It anticipates an EBITDA margin of 7% to 8%.



