

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production declined in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent month-on-month in September, after a 3.3 percent growth in August. In July, output rose 6.4 percent.



Production of pharmaceutical decreased the most by 29.6 percent monthly in September and those of chemical industry and oil refineries declined 3.4 percent.



The industrial turnover gained 7.2 month-on-month in September.



For the three months ended in September, the industrial production rose 4.8 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

