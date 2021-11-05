

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 6.00 am ET Friday, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for September. Sales are forecast to grow 0.3 percent month-on-month, the same rate as seen in August.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the pound, it fell against the greenback. Against the franc and the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 131.38 against the yen, 1.1543 against the greenback, 0.8592 against the pound and 1.0561 against the franc at 5:55 am ET.



