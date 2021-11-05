

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $269 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $628 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $6.39 billion from $5.95 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $628 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.39 Bln vs. $5.95 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.54



