

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grapevine, Texas-based Kubota Tractor Corp. is recalling certain utility vehicles citing crash and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 48,875 units of model year 2013 through 2021 base model Kubota RTV-X1100C Model utility vehicles manufactured in the United States. The recalled units have serial numbers ranging from 10001 through 67546.



The vehicles were sold at authorized Kubota dealers nationwide from April 2013 through September 2021 for between $21,300 and $22,950.



According to the agency, the floor mats on the recalled Kubota utility vehicles can warp or degrade and interfere with the throttle pedal, posing crash and injury hazards.



The recall was initiated after Kubota received one report of a loss of control that resulted in black eyes and minor bruising.



Consumers are urged to contact an authorized Kubota dealer either for a new floormat installed by the dealer that will be secured by rivets to the floor, or for a modification to the existing floormat by trimming the mat and then securing it by rivets to the floor.



In recent vehicle recalls, Luyuan Inc. in late September recalled about 6,800 units of Luyuan Youth All-Terrain Vehicles or ATVs for possible crash hazard and violation of federal ATV safety standard. Venom Motorsports also recalled about 500 units of Youth Model ATVs including electric and gas ATVs.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KUBOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de